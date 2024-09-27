The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Transcend With New Single "TIMELESS"

The duo delivered and then some.

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have really dominated the month of September. Both artists dropped singles after anticipated hype cycles for their upcoming albums. In the case of Playboi Carti, it was the first new music fans had heard since 2020. The notion of getting two songs in one month would have seemed like an impossibility just a few short weeks ago. Yet, here we are. The Weeknd and Carti have dropped their joint single "TIMELESS," and it lives up to its lofty title. The song is bassy, catchy, and a perfect blend of both artists' singular styles.

The Weeknd takes center stage, which makes sense given that he's been doing most of the promo. He absolutely skates over the beat with verses and a chorus that harkens back to his Trilogy aesthetic. This is most evident around the 1:50 mark, when his soaring vocals perfectly mess with the drums. It sounds great. The synth work littered throughout "TIMELESS," though, feels more indebted to Playboi Carti and the music he's been teasing. He gives the song a much more dangerous and gritty feel than Weeknd's previous single, "Dancing In the Flames." He also moves away from the Future-like flow and cadence he busted out on "ALL RED." Carti sounds more discernibly Carti here, and it plays to the song's benefit.

The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Perfectly Blend Their Styles

