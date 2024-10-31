The Weeknd And Anitta's "São Paulo" Is A Club Anthem For The Ages

This is going to dominate the clubs.

The Weeknd's ambition has always been one of his greatest traits. He also has a new concept, and a new aesthetic to match his musical direction. The first two singles from his upcoming album, "Dancing In the Flames" and "Timeless," were radically different in tone and style. The same can be said for the singer's collab with Anitta, "São Paulo." It's the longest single from the album so far, and it earns its runtime with a massive instrumental and absolutely mesmerizing production. "São Paulo" is the sound of a club song from a dystopian future, and plays to both The Weeknd's and Anitta's strengths.

Anitta handles the chorus, which is the first thing we hear. The Brazilian singer's voice is filtered, making it sound more like a vocal sample than an original feature. The decision plays to the song's benefit. "São Paulo" takes nearly two minutes to build up to its full form. Synth leads slash through the Anitta's chorus and The Weeknd's soaring falsetto. The drums rush in around the two minute mark, transporting fans to an unhinged, unstoppable middle half. "São Paulo" takes its time to unfold, but it never stays in one place for very long. It's one of the boldest singles The Weeknd has ever released. We can't wait to hear how it plays into Hurry Up, Tomorrow as a whole.

