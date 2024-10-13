The Weeknd Breaks His Own Spotify Record And Creates New Ones

The only person who can beat The Weeknd is The Weeknd.

The Weeknd has a pretty strong claim to the title of biggest artist in the world, and he's not only surpassing others in that process, but also himself. Moreover, he once again broke the record for most Spotify monthly listeners worldwide, now past the 120 million mark. The last person to break the record for the most Spotify monthly listeners was... Well, Abel Tesfaye himself. In addition, he also reportedly became the first artist to have 19 songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform, and it probably won't be long before he hits 20. However, some reports suggest that he already hit 20 or is still at 18, so it's a bit unclear at the moment.

Regardless, there's no doubt that The Weeknd will surpass this goal soon, and will probably create a lot of other records through his outstanding commercial performance. As for what could've caused this rise in monthly listeners, it's likely that the Playboi Carti collab "Timeless" contributed to a surge in listenership and commercial performance. Given how excited fans were for it and how much this duo has captivated them before, it also helps that they received the new record quite well.

The Weeknd Breaks His Own Record

What's more is that The Weeknd has a massive moment coming up that will probably make his commercial performance exceed even more than it already is. Hurry Up Tomorrow is reportedly right around the corner, and while we don't have a release date yet, it's one of the most anticipated albums right now. It will also be the final album under this moniker and conclude the After Hours Til Dawn trilogy, so a couple of different eras will wrap up with this drop.