The Weeknd's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Sets The Pace For 2025 Albums With Astounding First-Day Streams

The Weeknd may be on his way to making a killing off of his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. After the first 24 hours, the conclusion to this second trilogy, and possibly his stage name altogether, has accrued over 58 million streams on Global Spotify. Right now, it's the highest mark for any record in 2025. That's going to be quite the number to beat and there's only a handful who have a real opportunity to eclipse it. With that said, we also would not be shocked if no other artist (especially within hip-hop/R&B) tops it.

These numbers just further justify the internet's positive thoughts on Hurry Up Tomorrow. Fans across the internet are currently loving pretty much every element of the record. That especially goes for the production, with some finding some easter eggs already. For example, on the title/closing track, the outro of it perfectly transitions into the intro of "High For This." It's Abel's first-ever song on his debut project House Of Balloons and it gives off the impression that his entire discography is one big story.

How Many Copies Will The Weeknd Sell?

Also, it further plays into how this really could be his last hurrah as The Weeknd. He's still unsure of its future; however, he's said time and time again he plans on axing the moniker soon. But outside of the lore and production, fans are loving the guests. Even though they are still hidden within the tracklist, we can assure you there are some. They include Travis Scott, Future (2X), Lana Del Rey, and Playboi Carti.