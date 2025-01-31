The Weeknd & Travis Scott Take You On A Transcendent But Dark Trip With "Reflections Laughing"

This is a song that Abel and Trav have never done before and it sounds incredible.

So far, this track is getting a lot of love online and we can 100 percent see the vision as to why. For starters, it's produced by Tesfaye, Scott, and MIKE DEAN. There shouldn't need to be any further explanation, but we will describe what you will quickly come to enjoy. The 80s-inspired synth passages, ghostly background vocals provided by Florence + The Machine, the peaceful and delicate guitar strums, and whimsical woodwind work will remove you from reality. However, there's more behind the curtain. "Reflections Laughing" is a dark depiction of fame with the voice message begging Abel to not let the bright lights and the success consume him. Then, Scott comes with his entire verse done as an homage to the chopped and screwed sound of his hometown. It cleverly doubles as a way of him fulfilling his addictions, something that can also plague megastars behind the scenes.

Even though The Weeknd and Travis Scott are two of the biggest superstars in music, it feels like they aren't given their proper due as a duo. Usually, folks peg La Flame's best side kick as either Young Thug or Quavo . For Abel, you will probably find a lot of people saying Future is his other half. However, we will continue to tell you all to not sleep when the Canadian and the Houston native connect. The latest addition to their joint discography is "Reflections Laughing." It's one of 22 tracks on Abel's sendoff of The Weeknd moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow .

