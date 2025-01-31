The Weeknd Brings Down The Curtain With "Hurry Up, Tomorrow" Album

BY Elias Andrews 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yes, it's another classic.

Hurry Up, Tomorrow is a definitive release by virtue of its existence. The Weeknd pitched it as the final release under his moniker, and end of a critically acclaimed trilogy. The singles hinted at something epic and dramatic. Well, the album is finally here, and boy does it deliver on both fronts. Abel Tesfaye delivers an intense and musically intricate sendoff to the persona that made him an icon, and there is plenty that longtime Weeknd fans will love here.

The album opener, "Wake Me Up," paints an intense and foreboding narrative. It sounds like The Weeknd giving fans his version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," complete with bubbling bassline. Hurry Up is very indebted to the pop sounds of the 1980s in one respect. In another, it's pulsing with the club sounds of modern dance and EDM music. "Sao Paolo" sounds like a demonic rave. "Open Hearts" is the sound of bearing one's soul at the end of a night of partying. The Weeknd has always been great at evoking and conjuring imagery, and Hurry Up, Tomorrow is no different. The wait was worth it. One last triumph.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: The Weeknd Sparks Suspicion Of Name Change Again With Nationwide Billboards

The Weeknd Leans Into The Drama On His "Final" LP

Hurry Up, Tomorrow tracklist:

  1. Wake Me Up
  2. Cry for Me
  3. I Can't F*cking Sing
  4. Sao Paolo (featuring Anitta)
  5. Until We're Skin & Bones
  6. Baptized In Fear
  7. Open Hearts
  8. Opening Night
  9. Reflections Laughing (featuring Travis Scott)
  10. Enjoy the Show (featuring Future)
  11. Given Up on Me
  12. I Can't Wait to Get There
  13. Timeless (featuring Playboi Carti)
  14. Niagara Falls
  15. Take Me Back to LA
  16. Big Sleep
  17. Give Me Mercy
  18. Drive
  19. The Abyss
  20. Red Terror
  21. Without a Warning
  22. Hurry Up, Tomorrow

Read More: The Weeknd Makes $1 Million Donation To L.A. Wildfire Relief

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music The Weeknd Reveals Release Date For Playboi Carti Collab "TIMELESS" 2.7K
https___images.genius.com_7cef28574520cc853771690366d3fe20.1000x1000x1 Songs The Weeknd Delivers An Epic New Single With "Dancing In The Flames" 2.6K
the-weeknd Songs The Weeknd And Anitta's "São Paulo" Is A Club Anthem For The Ages 2.8K