The Weeknd Brings Down The Curtain With "Hurry Up, Tomorrow" Album

Hurry Up, Tomorrow is a definitive release by virtue of its existence. The Weeknd pitched it as the final release under his moniker, and end of a critically acclaimed trilogy. The singles hinted at something epic and dramatic. Well, the album is finally here, and boy does it deliver on both fronts. Abel Tesfaye delivers an intense and musically intricate sendoff to the persona that made him an icon, and there is plenty that longtime Weeknd fans will love here.

The album opener, "Wake Me Up," paints an intense and foreboding narrative. It sounds like The Weeknd giving fans his version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," complete with bubbling bassline. Hurry Up is very indebted to the pop sounds of the 1980s in one respect. In another, it's pulsing with the club sounds of modern dance and EDM music. "Sao Paolo" sounds like a demonic rave. "Open Hearts" is the sound of bearing one's soul at the end of a night of partying. The Weeknd has always been great at evoking and conjuring imagery, and Hurry Up, Tomorrow is no different. The wait was worth it. One last triumph.

The Weeknd Leans Into The Drama On His "Final" LP

Hurry Up, Tomorrow tracklist: