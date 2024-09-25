The Weeknd Reveals Release Date For Playboi Carti Collab "TIMELESS"

It's about time.

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are kindred spirits. Both have built their musical legacies on mystery and intrigue. The Weeknd has become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and Carti has become one of the most obsessed-over rappers. They both have an affinity for woozy, nocturnal sounds, though, so a second collab (after "Popular") seems like a no-brainer. Fans have been waiting to get an official version of the Weeknd and Carti song "TIMELESS" for quite some time. And we finally have a release date.

The Weeknd confirmed the release on September 25. The singer performed "TIMELESS" alongside Carti during his one night performance Sao Paolo earlier this month. A release date anytime in the near future would have been considered a win by fans, but The Weeknd went above and beyond. He confirmed that "TIMELESS" would be coming out this Friday, September 27. It will mark the second official release from The Weeknd's upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The first, "Dancing In the Flames," was praised by fans and critics alike for its production.

The Weeknd Has Already Performed "TIMELESS" In Concert

It's a good time to be a Weeknd fan, but it's an even better time to be a Playboi Carti fan. Carti has been musically dormant since the release of Whole Lotta Red in 2020. Getting the rapper to drop new music, in an official capacity, is like pulling teeth. Incredibly, "TIMELESS" will mark the second official Carti song to drop in a single month. The eccentric rapper released a single for his upcoming project, "ALL RED," on September 13. "TIMELESS" will also mark the first time a Weeknd and Carti collab will end up on a "real" album. Their previous song, "Popular," appeared on the soundtrack for the HBO series The Idol.