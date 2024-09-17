Playboi Carti Drops Cameo-Filled "All Red" Visualizer And Teases New Video

Fans have to wait a little longer.

Playboi Carti is really giving fans an album rollout. There was a period where it seemed as though getting new music from the rapper would be harder than getting a release date out of Frank Ocean. Playboi Carti has made good on his promises since Friday, though. He dropped the pre-order links for his upcoming album, MUSIC, and released the lead single, "All Red," a few hours later. Then, on Monday, September 16, Playboi Carti dropped the visualizer for the song. The first visualizer of his his entire career.

The visualizer is as slick and cool as the song itself. Fans can be seen walking into a convenience store and buying the Billboard Magazine with Playboi Carti on the cover. The visualizer then shifts to a more traditional club setting. Carti can be seen partying alongside a star-studded roster of guests. It may seen counterintuitive to think of Playboi Carti as a rapper with lots of industry connections. He's the posterboy for intrigue and mysteriousness. Some fans are going to be put off by the fact that he stacked his official visualizer with cameos. That said, it's cool to see him partying alongside people like NAV and Meek Mill.

NAV And Meek Mill Appear In Playboi Carti's Visualizer

It works perfect as a music video for "All Red." Fans are used to getting so little from the rapper that even a song visualizer seems like a luxury. Fortunately, there's more "All Red" content around the corner. Carti confirmed that the official music video for the single is still in the works. "Not official video," he wrote in the caption of the visualizer link. Christmas has seemingly come early for Playboi Carti fans. At least, it's shaping up to be earlier than expected.