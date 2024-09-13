Playboi Carti Makes A Triumphant Comeback With "All Red" Single

It's about time.

It's actually here. Playboi Carti first teased "All Red" on April 5, 2023. It's been performed live at Summer Smash Chicago, and leaked online in various forms. Carti likes to take his time, though, and it reached a point where fans questioned if they'd ever get an official release of the song. The wait is over, though. "All Red" has been released as the first single Playboi Carti's upcoming album, MUSIC, and it's a true pleasure to hear a CDQ, mastered version. The beat has the typical ferocious bounce of a rage-heavy Carti song. The guitar flourishes really pop amidst the driving drum pattern, but truthfully, the synths prove to be the most crucial ingredient.

Musically, at least. It should go without saying that Playboi Carti's vocals are the real highlight on "All Red." The single marks the official introduction of the rapper's deeper-voiced register. Fans have spent so much time the "baby voice" Carti that it will definitely be jarring to hear him go in a different direction, and pull out a more menacing rap flow. It's unmistakably Playboi Carti, but its bold and adventurous in ways that most other rappers wouldn't attempt. There have been dozens of MUSIC leaks in the last few years, but it really does make a difference when Carti is actively dropping songs and presenting fans with a coherent vision. "All Red" is just the beginning, and we can't wait to see where the rest of the album goes.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: The Weeknd And Playboi Carti Debut New Song Together In Brazil

Playboi Carti Debuts A Deeper Rapping Voice

Quotable Lyrics: