Playboi Carti Or Future? Fans Completely Befuddled On Who Dropped "ALL RED"

It looks like Playboi Carti is finding himself in a Desiigner situation this morning after dropping "ALL RED". It's the lead single for his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, I AM MUSIC, and it was announced pretty last minute. As soon as this news came through, his passionate fans were so ready for this new era for him to finally begin. However, after spinning the track listeners don't know who released the song. "Is it Playboi or Future?", is essentially the question that a lot of people are asking themselves this morning.

According to XXL, it's a pretty trending topic right now on X, and you can see all the perplexed tweets, below. Overall, Carti has been moving in this darker and deeper direction with his voice for about a year or so know. However, it's so hard to not hear his fellow Atlantan instead. It's pretty uncanny how the now 29-year-old was able to pull off such a similar delivery to Future.

Playboi Carti's Future Impersonation Has Fans In A Bind

You can slightly hear a difference in the pitch, as it does sound a little higher. But overall, it seems that it's too close for a lot of people because there are some upset fans out there. Additionally, there's even some out there who are theorizing Carti dropped a Future song on purpose to get the label off his back. With listeners growing more impatient with every day that passes without the album, "ALL RED" the hitmaker kind of put himself in a precarious situation. Unless he proves the angry mob wrong, they will be calling him Playboi Future Carti.

