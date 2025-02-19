Playboi Carti & Spotify's Two New "I AM MUSIC" Billboards Suggest That He Could Drop Soon

We have to imagine that something is coming down the pipe.

Some of you are going to read this headline and immediately groan. However, given just how little we have on Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC, we are going to take any sort of nugget we can get right now. This time it's a tandem of new billboards in collaboration with Spotify. The Atlanta rapper's third studio album is a painful state of limbo, but these could be signifying that the torture is almost over. This is actually the third one that's been spotted this week, with the first appearing in Miami. That one read, "MUSIC IS COMING." These are essentially doubling down on that previous billboard, and maybe even hinting at a new single.

The older of the two latest ones is in the second Twitter embed. In the now synonymous I AM MUSIC font, it spells out, "I AM MUSIC MF." This could be a potential song title, or its just reaffirming that Playboi Carti is extremely self-confident. The latest of them has us even more sure that this could be a single title. "TRIM," it says simply. Overall, both of these have fans intrigued over when Playboi Carti's next move is going to happen, or what it could be.

Has Playboi Carti Started The Rollout For I AM MUSIC?

To say that everyone who is an avid listener of his is clamoring for this to drop would be the understatement of the last year or so. Kai Cenat has been particularly pulling for Playboi Carti to drop I AM MUSIC, recently calling him out at the GRAMMYs earlier this month. "You know what we missin? The Playboi Carti album, he needs to drop. For real. Carti gotta drop I know Carti going to see this. Carti just drop. I’m on national TV, drop gang, you feel what I’m saying." Kai then added, "In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens." 

Carti did respond to that cry from the streamer, saying it might be the one to motivate him to finally drop. But we all know that people aren't going to believe anything until it's in their hands. Overall, the rollout has been pretty scarce so far. We would have to imagine that the only single that has a strong chance of making the cut is "ALL RED." It dropped on September 13, 2024, a few months after a flurry of loosies on his Opium IG account and on his YouTube. "BACKR00MS," "EVILJ0RDAN," and "2024" were just a few of them. Fans were messing with them heavy, but we just have a hard time believing Carti would share that much of the record over a year ago.

