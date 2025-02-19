DJ Akademiks Tears Into “The Breakfast Club” For Shady Drake Comments

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks continues to defend Drake.

It's no secret that DJ Akademiks is one of Drake's most vocal supporters, and today, the internet personality hopped on X to stand up for him. Recently, The Breakfast Club discussed some exciting news about Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Reportedly, it's on pace to top the Billboard 200. Loren Lorosa and Jess Hilarious seemed surprised by this, claiming that the Toronto rapper's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar changed the way the public perceives him.

They also noted how they haven't been feeling Drake's fashion choices lately, or some of his onstage antics amid his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour. As for DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, they came to Drake's defense, noting how his beef with Kendrick didn't make him any smaller of an artist. DJ Akademiks didn't appreciate Jess and Lorosa's criticism, however, and immediately fired back with some serious shade. "This type of hating should be a olympic sport," he replied to the clip. "What he do to that chick who look like a man and the other one?"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Slams Meek Mill For Allegedly Snitching And Threatening Him

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

His remark has earned mixed reactions from fellow X users. While some agree that the feedback was uncalled for, others have taken the opportunity to look back on some of Akademiks' own hate. One, for example, decided to bring up his longtime feud with Meek Mill. "The same hate you threw meek Mills way on behalf of your baby daddy drake ??" they asked. "Amazing these F.A.N's can't see the hypocrisy they offer up for the people." Akademiks had his response locked and loaded, immediately arguing that his distaste for Meek is warranted.

"Meek Mill SNITCHED on me to the Governor of Pennsylvania... Threatened to come to my house (which his h*e a** never did) and inflict violence... plus tried to hurt my platform. That n***a can eat a d*ck. Im up front with my dislike for that b*tch a** n***a," he alleged. At the time of writing, Meek Mill has yet to address these allegations.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims DJ Akademiks Wanted To Commit Self-Harm After Grooming Scandal

