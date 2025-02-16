Drake To Headline Wireless Festival Three Nights In A Row With Special Guests

It's been a big weekend for Drake. The Toronto rapper just unleashed his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project has earned mixed reviews from listeners so far, but for the most part, they're impressed. This isn't all Drake has going for him lately, however. Recently, it was announced that he will headline all three nights of Wireless Festival. The fest will take place in London this July 11, 12, and 13.

Drake is expected to perform a different setlist each night. He'll also be joined by various special guests. PartyNextDoor and Summer Walker will join him on night one, followed by "the mandem" on night two, and Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel on night three. For obvious reasons, fans are sounding off about the exciting announcement on X, and can't wait to see what else he has in store for them.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

The announcement comes as Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album continues to break records. It got the most first-day streams for an R&B/soul album in Apple Music history, for example. Drake even broke the record for the biggest streaming day for any rapper in 2025, a record previously held by Kendrick Lamar. He appears to throw at least a few jabs at the Compton hitmaker on $$$4U. According to DJ Akademiks, however, the album is not about about him. The internet personality sat down with TMZ following the release, revealing that he spoke to Drake about his intentions.