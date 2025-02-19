Drake's Triple-Headlining Act At Wireless Festival Sells Out In Record-Breaking Time

Drake may not be in the best position of his career right now, but that doesn't mean fans don't want to see him perform. That's been the case so far in Australia as he's currently had folks thoroughly enjoying his concerts for his Anita Max Wynn tour. The same can now be said for his listeners across the pond. Particularly when it comes to those attending the Wireless Festival later this summer. He will be heading to London on July 11 and that stay will run through the 13th. It's a special edition of the musical event this year as it will be 20 years of it. It's why they decided to recruit Drake to headline all three evenings.

This decision has rewarded them and The Boy immensely as NFR Podcast has just reported that the tickets have already sold out. In fact, it happened in just minutes, the fastest time in the history of Wireless Festival. How many tickets did they move exactly? 135,000+. The general sale kicked off today, February 19 at 12 p.m. GMT. Drake is also going to be putting together three different setlists and special guests are also on deck as well.

Has Drake Dropped An Album In 2025?

On July 11, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, along with Summer Walker, will be the main event. Then, on July 12, it will be The Boy and "The Mandem," which seems like a surprise that will be kept for a while. Lastly, on July 13, Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel will be hitting the stage alongside him. So, yes, there's a lot to look forward to, especially for Drake fans and it sounds like it should be a fun weekend in about five months.

This amazing feat comes on the heels of Drake and PND dropping their first-ever collab tape, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Fans were excited for this to happen after witnessing their chemistry grow over the years. Overall, the 21-song album has been receiving mixed reviews, but it looks like it will move around 250,000 copies in its first week. This is apparently not the only Drake project to drop this year though, as he did hint at a solo LP coming during one of his shows in Australia.