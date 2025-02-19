LaVar Ball's Foot Amputated Due To Serious Medical Problem

Recently, LaVar Ball's year took an unexpected turn after he suffered from a serious medical issue. According to TMZ Sports, he's had to get his right foot amputated as a result. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the outlet reports that he's in good spirits, and he appears to be recovering well.

It remains unclear whether or not the procedure has resolved the medical problem. Neither of his three sons have publicly addressed the amputation or their father's medical issue. Social media users are flooding the Big Baller Brand founder with words of support as he heals.

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LaVar Ball the father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball with sons LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball in attendance at Toyota Sports Center. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The fact that Lavar ball is still smiling after having his foot amputated is wild . People love to hate him but he’s done nothing but care about his sons and bring positivity to everyone," one fan writes. "Sending out a lot of love and prayers to lavar ball and the ball family today," another says. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what medical issue Ball was dealing with leading up to the amputation.