LaVar Ball's Foot Amputated Due To Serious Medical Problem

Fans are wishing LaVar Ball a speedy recovery.

Recently, LaVar Ball's year took an unexpected turn after he suffered from a serious medical issue. According to TMZ Sports, he's had to get his right foot amputated as a result. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the outlet reports that he's in good spirits, and he appears to be recovering well.

It remains unclear whether or not the procedure has resolved the medical problem. Neither of his three sons have publicly addressed the amputation or their father's medical issue. Social media users are flooding the Big Baller Brand founder with words of support as he heals.

Why Was LaVar Ball's Foot Amputated?
"The fact that Lavar ball is still smiling after having his foot amputated is wild . People love to hate him but he’s done nothing but care about his sons and bring positivity to everyone," one fan writes. "Sending out a lot of love and prayers to lavar ball and the ball family today," another says. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what medical issue Ball was dealing with leading up to the amputation.

This is far from the only life-changing situation the family is dealing with these days, however. Earlier this month, the mother of LiAngelo Ball's children took to social media to accuse him of getting another woman pregnant and starting a new life with her. He later denied abandoning his children despite deciding to end his relationship with Miss Nikki Baby. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section. She quickly fired back, calling him out for allowing his new girlfriend disrespect her on the internet.

