LaVar Ball Deducts "Raggedy Shoes" & "Rooty-Toot Workouts" Are Why LaMelo & Lonzo Continue To Sustain Injuries

LaVar Ball is never afraid to give his unfiltered opinions on anything or anyone. Ever since his sons, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo were all over hoop mixtapes, the Big Ball Brand founder became a star in his own right. His personality is definitely not everyone's cup of tea, but you have to respect how he has set up his sons for success. That is especially true for LaMelo and Lonzo, as both are valuable assets for their respective NBA franchises. However, they have not always been available due to recurring and long-lasting health complications. In fact, that is part of the reason why LaVar Ball feels that LaMelo and Zo keep piling up injuries.

The proud father of three recently sat down with CBS columnist Bill Reiter just days following the announcement from ESPN and the Hornets that LaMelo was done for the rest of the season. According to the Score, LaVar was not shy in calling out the "rooty-toot workouts" that the training staff puts together, as well as the "raggedy shoes" both of his sons wear. Mr. Ball explained that people feel he works his boys too hard when they train and that is why they keep accruing injuries. But he pushed back on that vehemently.

LaVar Ball Is Always Going To Protect LaMelo & Lonzo

"If you keep running them hills, you're going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you're going to start breaking down." Later on, he also put some blame on the PUMA shoes that LaMelo sports every game. "A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That's why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time," LaVar said. LaMelo Ball only played 58 games over the past two seasons, whereas Lonzo has not touched the NBA hardwood for about two years.

What are your thoughts on LaVar Ball blaming "raggedy shoes" and "rooty-toot workouts" for LaMelo and Lonzo's injuries? Do you agree that training needs to be more rigorous in the NBA? Or is he just trying to deflect blame, why or why not? Will LaMelo and Lonzo go on to still be successful NBA players when they both return?

