LaVar Ball is easily one of the most famous fathers in the entire world. A few years ago, Ball gained prominence thanks to the way he was promoting his oldest son, Lonzo. At the time, the Lakers were pathetic and they were going to get a high draft pick. As a California native, LaVar was able to advocate for his son to go to the Lakers and that is exactly what happened.

During this era, LaVar made all sorts of wild claims about his son’s talent. Overall, Lonzo was not able to live up to the hype, however, he is a very solid NBA point guard. Of course, Lonzo was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis, back in 2019.

LaVar Ball attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball Vs. The Lakers

Subsequently, LaVar has held onto his Lakers grudge all of these years. In a recent interview with Complex, Ball was asked if he would ever let LaMelo go to the Lakers. As you can imagine, Ball wants nothing to do with that franchise, moving forward.

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” LaVar said. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy. You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.”

LaVar Ball looks on during the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center on March 08, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Throughout the interview, Ball made sure to reiterate that he hopes his sons will all join forces at some point in their careers. For instance, if their contracts all end at the same time, LaVar expects them to go to the same team. Of course, this all rides on LiAngelo making the NBA.

