Miss Nikki Baby Is "Back Outside" Following Tumultuous Breakup With LiAngelo Ball

Miss Nikki Baby revealed that she was "back outside," earlier this week, for a friend's birthday celebration following her highly-publicized split from LiAngelo Ball. Filming on Instagram Live, one of Nikki's friends remarked: "My sister is outside doing bad b***h elegant sh*t like that bad b***h she is.”

After others commented on how good she was looking, Nikki chimed in: “They ain’t want me back outside now. I went out for my best friend’s birthday, you guys. I have not been outside for, like, God knows how long. Just with my friends right now.” When Live Bitez reposted the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section showed their support for Nikki. "So bitter in the comments, it’s okay for this woman to surround herself with friends in a different environment other than the house! People are sickening! It’s good to get dressed up and have girls night out!" one user wrote. Another added: "Glad she’s getting out, especially from staying in for 3 years. Don’t let postpartum depression consume you."

Who Is Miss Nikki Baby?

Nikki is best-known for starring on the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. More recently, she's been making headlines for her split from LiAngelo Ball. She's accused him of not spending enough time with their kids after the breakup. In a recent comment on a post from The Shade Room, in which the outlet was reporting on Ball claiming to have not abandoned their children, she wrote: “Why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me? My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on; I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.”