LiAngelo Ball Reacts To Father LaVar Complimenting Miss Nikki Baby Amid Tense Split

BY Caroline Fisher 949 Views
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, LiAngelo Ball revealed how he felt about his father LaVar Ball discussing his love life during an interview.

Earlier this month, LiAngelo Ball's personal life took a shocking turn, when the mother of his two children took to social media to put him on blast. In a lengthy post, Miss Nikki Baby accused him of getting another woman pregnant, and said he planned to start a new life with her. "I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing," she said in part. "The ultimate betrayal is not even the word."

Within hours, Ball's new girlfriend Rashida Nicole was taking shots at Nikki online while the athlete turned rapper flaunted their romance. Amid all of this, he denied "abandoning" his kids, insisting that he loves each of them despite deciding to move on from their mother. Unsurprisingly, this sparked a heated response from Nikki, who blasted Ball for letting his new boo disrespect her publicly. Regardless, the "Tweaker" performer is sticking to his guns, insisting that he hasn't done anything wrong.

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Addresses Deadbeat Allegations After Messy Miss Nikki Baby Breakup

LaVar Ball Praises Miss Nikki Baby

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle this week, he even weighed in on his father LaVar Ball discussing his love life during a recent VladTV interview. The Big Baller Brand co-founder had nothing but nice things to say about his son's ex. “I love [Nikki],” he explained. “I’m like, 'Gelo, how many girls have you had where you go to their house? This the only one that got her own spot in Beverly Hills.'” LaVar continued, praising the personality for upgrading her Lamborghini Urus to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with her own money to accommodate their growing family.

Ball claimed the interview happened "a while ago," adding that at the end of the day, he's in charge of his own love life. “He doesn’t tell me who to love," he emphasized. "I'm 26." His remarks come shortly after he revealed how he prevents online hate from getting him down. “I don’t get worked up over internet s**t," he shared. "I just do my thing, pull my phone down, and hang with the gang.”

Read More: Miss Nikki Baby Is "Back Outside" Following Tumultuous Breakup With LiAngelo Ball

[Via]

