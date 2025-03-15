Miss Nikki Baby Throws Serious Shade Over LiAngelo Ball’s Luxury Gift For Girlfriend

LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby's drama only continues to heat up. Last month, the mother of three took to social media to put the athlete-turned-rapper on blast. She accused him of cheating and getting another woman pregnant, alleging that he planned to start a new life with her. The woman in question, Rashida Nicole, quickly came to his defense. She claimed Nikki was playing victim and that she wasn't telling the whole story.

Needless to say, the situation got messier earlier this week, when Ball revealed that he bought Rashida a new G-Wagon. She showed off the light blue whip on Instagram, sharing her affection for Ball in her caption. "Just Because 🩵🩵🩵 Love you! 😘 🖤," she wrote. Clearly, the situation rubbed Nikki the wrong way, as she rushed to The Shade Room's Instagram comments section to throw some serious shade.

Read More: LiAngelo Ball Appears To Admit He Suspected Miss Nikki Baby Cheated While Pregnant In Alleged DM

LiAngelo Ball & Miss Nikki Baby Drama

“I wear this on my wrist 😂," she began. "You doing all this and you still haven’t sent your kids no money, that’s sad." Nikki's claims come shortly after she alleged that Ball hasn't seen or spoken to their children in nearly six weeks. This sparked a fiery response from the "Tweaker" performer, who had a lot to say about his ex.