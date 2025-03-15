Miss Nikki Baby Throws Serious Shade Over LiAngelo Ball’s Luxury Gift For Girlfriend

Miss Nikki Baby recently alleged that LiAngelo Ball hasn't seen or spoken to their children in roughly six weeks.

LiAngelo Ball and Miss Nikki Baby's drama only continues to heat up. Last month, the mother of three took to social media to put the athlete-turned-rapper on blast. She accused him of cheating and getting another woman pregnant, alleging that he planned to start a new life with her. The woman in question, Rashida Nicole, quickly came to his defense. She claimed Nikki was playing victim and that she wasn't telling the whole story.

Needless to say, the situation got messier earlier this week, when Ball revealed that he bought Rashida a new G-Wagon. She showed off the light blue whip on Instagram, sharing her affection for Ball in her caption. "Just Because 🩵🩵🩵 Love you! 😘 🖤," she wrote. Clearly, the situation rubbed Nikki the wrong way, as she rushed to The Shade Room's Instagram comments section to throw some serious shade.

LiAngelo Ball & Miss Nikki Baby Drama

“I wear this on my wrist 😂," she began. "You doing all this and you still haven’t sent your kids no money, that’s sad." Nikki's claims come shortly after she alleged that Ball hasn't seen or spoken to their children in nearly six weeks. This sparked a fiery response from the "Tweaker" performer, who had a lot to say about his ex.

"I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***," he said in part. "I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again. I ain’t ever been the dude to put up with that s***… She been preaching she wants to co-parent and that she got older n***s who love her, so I freed her lol. But God forbid I say anything haha."

