Reportedly, LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole have decided to go their separate ways just a few month into their relationship.

It's only been a few days since Rashida Nicole announced that she's pregnant with LiAngelo Ball's child. According to TMZ Sports, however, they've already decided to go their separate ways. The outlet reports that the "Tweaker" artist filed for divorce on July 3 at a Southern California courthouse.

This is the first the public has heard of the former pair getting married, though they were both spotted leaving the same courthouse in all-white outfits in February. So far, neither of them have commented on the split.

This isn't the first one Gelo has gone through in recent months either. The mother of his first two children, Miss Nikki Baby, put him on blast earlier this year for allegedly cheating on her with Rashida and abandoning their kids. "I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me," she wrote at the time. "I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are."

LiAngelo Ball Divorce

"We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her," Nikki continued. "We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word."

Shortly after Nikki made these allegations, Ball fired back. He clarified that while he may have ended things with Nikki, he didn't abandon his children. “I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids, so we can dead that right now… I love all my children,” he declared.

She later alleged that Ball ignored their kids for six weeks, which he also denied. "I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada,’" he claimed. "They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha."

