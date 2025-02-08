LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Blasts Miss Nikki Baby With Racism Accusations

Recently, LiAngelo Ball's personal life took a shocking turn for the worse. The mother of his children Nikki Mudarris, who also goes by Miss Nikki Baby, took to Instagram today to put him on blast. According to her, he allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her.
"I am just as surprised as you are," she wrote in part. "We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her. We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word." At the time of writing, Ball has yet to respond to the allegations. The alleged other woman, however, has.
LiAngelo Ball Faces Cheating Accusations
In a new clip, model and actress Rashida Nicole addresses Miss Nikki Baby's post, claiming that she shouldn't be the one to shoulder all the blame. "People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it's not for y'all," she began. "People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman."
"Half the time that lady don't even have her kids, let's be clear," Rashida also alleged. "The lady and her family are racist, I don't care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth you are not Black at all." She went on, urging Miss Nikki Baby to stop posting about her. In response, Nikki took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she was addressing Ball, not Rashida. "The same way you get them is how you lose them," she added. "Thinking you winning by getting pregnant with a man who has a newborn is cr*zy work."