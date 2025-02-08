LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Blasts Miss Nikki Baby With Racism Accusations

BY Caroline Fisher 233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers
Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Miss Nikki Baby accused LiAngelo Ball of getting another woman pregnant less than two months after she gave birth.

Recently, LiAngelo Ball's personal life took a shocking turn for the worse. The mother of his children Nikki Mudarris, who also goes by Miss Nikki Baby, took to Instagram today to put him on blast. According to her, he allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her.

"I am just as surprised as you are," she wrote in part. "We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her. We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word." At the time of writing, Ball has yet to respond to the allegations. The alleged other woman, however, has.

Read More: Miss Nikki Baby Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Getting Another Woman Pregnant Amid "Tweaker" Success

LiAngelo Ball Faces Cheating Accusations

In a new clip, model and actress Rashida Nicole addresses Miss Nikki Baby's post, claiming that she shouldn't be the one to shoulder all the blame. "People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it's not for y'all," she began. "People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman."

"Half the time that lady don't even have her kids, let's be clear," Rashida also alleged. "The lady and her family are racist, I don't care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth you are not Black at all." She went on, urging Miss Nikki Baby to stop posting about her. In response, Nikki took to her Instagram Story to clarify that she was addressing Ball, not Rashida. "The same way you get them is how you lose them," she added. "Thinking you winning by getting pregnant with a man who has a newborn is cr*zy work."

Read More: LiAngelo Ball And Lil Wayne Dazzle On Energetic "Tweaker (Remix)"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet Sports Miss Nikki Baby Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Getting Another Woman Pregnant Amid "Tweaker" Success 2.3K
Charlotte Hornets v Sacramento Kings Sports LiAngelo Ball's Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap 19.6K
Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party - Arrivals Streetwear Miss Nikki Baby's Spicy Family Photos Spark Controversy, Reality Star Fires Back 11.1K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 2.5K