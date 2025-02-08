LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Blasts Miss Nikki Baby With Racism Accusations

Recently, LiAngelo Ball's personal life took a shocking turn for the worse. The mother of his children Nikki Mudarris, who also goes by Miss Nikki Baby, took to Instagram today to put him on blast. According to her, he allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her.

"I am just as surprised as you are," she wrote in part. "We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her. We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word." At the time of writing, Ball has yet to respond to the allegations. The alleged other woman, however, has.

LiAngelo Ball Faces Cheating Accusations

In a new clip, model and actress Rashida Nicole addresses Miss Nikki Baby's post, claiming that she shouldn't be the one to shoulder all the blame. "People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it's not for y'all," she began. "People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman."