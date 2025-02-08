LiAngelo Ball’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Taunts Miss Nikki Baby Amid Cheating Accusations

Earlier today, the mother of LiAngelo Ball's children Nikki Mudarris AKA Miss Nikki Baby hopped online to put the athlete on blast. According to her, he allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her. To make matters worse, their youngest child together is less than two months old, which Nikki says has made coping with the debacle all the more difficult.

"I am just as surprised as you are," she explained. "We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her. We were just happy and planning family photos- I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word." Shortly after Nikki broke the unfortunate news, Ball's alleged mistress Rashida Nicole took to social media to fire back. She argued that she shouldn't be the one taking all of the blame in this situation, and accused Nikki of playing victim.

LiAngelo Ball Accused Of Cheating On Miss Nikki Baby

"People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it's not for y'all. People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman," she said. "Half the time that lady don't even have her kids, let's be clear [...] The lady and her family are racist, I don't care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth you are not Black at all."