LiAngelo Ball Gets "Legend" Lil Wayne To Hop On Remix Of "Tweaker"

BY Cole Blake 1029 Views
NBA: Charlotte Hornets-Media Day
Sep 26, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball (18) poses during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The highly-anticipated remix will be dropping at midnight.

LiAngelo Ball will be teaming up with Lil Wayne for a remix of his hit song, "Tweaker." He announced the move on Thursday morning, following good on his previous hints about working with a "legend." Wayne had also teased having something big in store in a cryptic video on social media, earlier this week. Ball discussed teaming up with Wayne while speaking with Billboard for a new interview. “The legend, the GOAT. You know I had to, that’s like hooping with Jordan," Ball said. He then recalled contacting Wayne through DMs on Instagram and described his verse on the remix as "tough."

Fans on social media appear to be stoked about the announcement. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan posted: "I’m not even mad at it, because the song gives 2000 Cash Money days. It makes since Wayne was wrecking them beats back then. I’m from New Orleans so it’s perfect." Another added: "Gelo got the [goat emoji] Lil Wayne to do a feature, his career valid now." One more fan wrote: "I knew it … but boosie should’ve been on it too."

LiAngelo Ball Shoots Down Moneybagg Yo & Boosie Badazz

Prior to the announcement, Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz both requested to be on the remix of the track, although Ball shot them down. Speaking about the move with Complex, he gave a shoutout to them for showing love to the single, but hinted that a different "legend" will be lending their talents to the remix. “It’s nasty. I’ma save it for the album," he said. It appears Ball was referencing Lil Wayne.

The success of "Tweaker" has helped Ball land a massive record deal with Def Jam for $13 million. He dropped a music video for the track, last week, featuring his two other brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo.

