Boosie Badazz And MoneyBagg Yo Want To Remix LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker"

Both rappers want in.

LiAngelo Ball is having a moment. The athlete dropped the single "Tweaker" on the first Friday of 2025, and it has already gone viral. Locker rooms all over the country are blasting the hard-hitting song. Ball is getting props from hip hop legends like DJ Paul for his energetic delivery. The real kicker, though, is the number of established artists that want to collaborate with LiAngelo Ball. Within days of the song being released, the athlete had been tagged on Twitter by Boosie Badazz and MoneyBagg Yo. It appears both men want to contribute a verse to a hypothetical "Tweaker" remix.

Boosie Badazz was the first rapper to reach out to LiAngelo Ball. He tagged the athlete and told him to "send da verse!." MoneyBagg Yo operated on a similar wavelength. He hit up Ball and urged him to send over the song with an open spot for him to drop a sixteen. "Send me da open verse," he tweeted. "Ima tweak." Both rappers have a track record of dropping verses on remixes. Based on the release plan that LiAngelo Ball has, however, Boosie and MoneyBagg may have to wait. Ball's brother, Lonzo, claimed that there is going to be a new song coming on January 10.

LiAngelo Ball Is Already Planning A Second Single

Lonzo Ball went viral for playing a LiAngelo song in the Chicago Bulls locker room. The footage made the rounds on social media, before Lonzo quote tweeted with some crucial info. "This ain't out yet," he wrote. "Friday he feeding the culture!." Depending on how well this follow up single does, LiAngelo might reach out to Boozie and MoneyBagg Yo for a verse. Given how popular "Tweaker" has gotten in such a short period, however, the athlete might be able to score a guest verse from an even bigger name. LiAngelo Ball has, after all, gotten co-signs from the likes of Lil Yachty and T-Pain.