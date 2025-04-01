Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date Set

Jordan Brand is reaching into the vault for another memorable release. The Air Jordan 3 OG Rare Air returns with a look that feels both familiar and fresh. It leans into the classic design language of the Air Jordan 3, a sneaker that helped define Tinker Hatfield’s legacy with Nike. This latest version makes smart use of colors and materials while nodding to the model’s original DNA. The Air Jordan 3 was the first in the line to feature visible Air cushioning and the iconic Jumpman logo. Since then, it’s been a go-to silhouette for both collectors and casual wearers.

Whether it’s reimagined collabs or retro colorways, the 3 never really goes out of style. This Rare Air version adds another chapter to that story. It brings something fresh without feeling like it’s chasing trends. There’s a lot of history baked into this sneaker. The design choices feel intentional, striking a balance between retro and new. That makes it easy to see why the Rare Air label fits. The photos show off a clean combination of black leather, light grey suede, and hits of red and blue that pop without overpowering the look. It’s a reminder of what makes the Jordan 3 special in the first place.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air”

Image via Level Shoes

This sneaker features black tumbled leather across the upper, complemented by grey suede overlays and a light grey perforated tongue. Bright blue lining contrasts the base, while red Nike Air branding stands out on the heel tab. The midsole sports a pre-aged finish, adding to the vintage appeal. Classic elements like visible Air cushioning and Jumpman logos return, grounding the design in familiar territory.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Level Shoes