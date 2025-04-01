Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date Set

Jordan Brand is reaching into the vault for another memorable release. The Air Jordan 3 OG Rare Air returns with a look that feels both familiar and fresh. It leans into the classic design language of the Air Jordan 3, a sneaker that helped define Tinker Hatfield’s legacy with Nike. This latest version makes smart use of colors and materials while nodding to the model’s original DNA. The Air Jordan 3 was the first in the line to feature visible Air cushioning and the iconic Jumpman logo. Since then, it’s been a go-to silhouette for both collectors and casual wearers.
Whether it’s reimagined collabs or retro colorways, the 3 never really goes out of style. This Rare Air version adds another chapter to that story. It brings something fresh without feeling like it’s chasing trends. There’s a lot of history baked into this sneaker. The design choices feel intentional, striking a balance between retro and new. That makes it easy to see why the Rare Air label fits. The photos show off a clean combination of black leather, light grey suede, and hits of red and blue that pop without overpowering the look. It’s a reminder of what makes the Jordan 3 special in the first place.
Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air”
This sneaker features black tumbled leather across the upper, complemented by grey suede overlays and a light grey perforated tongue. Bright blue lining contrasts the base, while red Nike Air branding stands out on the heel tab. The midsole sports a pre-aged finish, adding to the vintage appeal. Classic elements like visible Air cushioning and Jumpman logos return, grounding the design in familiar territory.
Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.
[Via]