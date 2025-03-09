Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Brings Classic Look With Bold Updates

BY Ben Atkinson 5.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-og-rare-air-sneaker-news
Image via @apolloluo1976
The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” reimagines a classic with black leather, grey suede, and vibrant bold accents.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” continues the legacy of one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. This upcoming release takes a fresh approach to the classic model, blending heritage design with contemporary details. The sneaker stays true to the Air Jordan 3’s signature elements, incorporating a mix of premium materials and striking color contrasts. Fans of the model can expect a balance between nostalgia and modern refinement. Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, forever changing the landscape of basketball footwear. This upcoming release features a mix of black leather and grey suede, accented with blue and red details.

The "Nike Air" branding returns on the heel, staying true to the OG styling. While the sneaker maintains its athletic roots, its premium construction makes it equally suited for lifestyle wear. The unique blend of colors and materials ensures it stands out while staying true to Jordan Brand’s commitment to quality. The provided photos showcase the sneaker’s rich textures and detailed craftsmanship. From the embossed Jumpman on the tongue to the vintage-inspired midsole, every element reflects the thoughtful execution behind this release. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate the balance of history and innovation that defines the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air.”

Read More: Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Bridges Korean Heritage And Sneaker History

Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date

The sneaker arrives in a premium mix of black leather and grey suede. Blue and red accents add contrast, while perforated detailing enhances breathability. The "Nike Air" branding on the heel nods to the sneaker’s heritage, complemented by a vintage-styled midsole. A mix of suede and tumbled leather elevates the upper, creating a refined yet athletic look. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction for everyday wear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Read More: Undefeated And Jordan Brand Revive A Grail With The Air Jordan 4

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Bridges Korean Heritage And Sneaker History 472
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 10 "Steel" Makes A Long-Awaited Return 6.5K
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news Sneakers Dropping Soon: Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” 409
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” Gets In-Hand Look 637