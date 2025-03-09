Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Brings Classic Look With Bold Updates

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” continues the legacy of one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. This upcoming release takes a fresh approach to the classic model, blending heritage design with contemporary details. The sneaker stays true to the Air Jordan 3’s signature elements, incorporating a mix of premium materials and striking color contrasts. Fans of the model can expect a balance between nostalgia and modern refinement. Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, forever changing the landscape of basketball footwear. This upcoming release features a mix of black leather and grey suede, accented with blue and red details.
The "Nike Air" branding returns on the heel, staying true to the OG styling. While the sneaker maintains its athletic roots, its premium construction makes it equally suited for lifestyle wear. The unique blend of colors and materials ensures it stands out while staying true to Jordan Brand’s commitment to quality. The provided photos showcase the sneaker’s rich textures and detailed craftsmanship. From the embossed Jumpman on the tongue to the vintage-inspired midsole, every element reflects the thoughtful execution behind this release. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate the balance of history and innovation that defines the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air.”
Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Release Date
The sneaker arrives in a premium mix of black leather and grey suede. Blue and red accents add contrast, while perforated detailing enhances breathability. The "Nike Air" branding on the heel nods to the sneaker’s heritage, complemented by a vintage-styled midsole. A mix of suede and tumbled leather elevates the upper, creating a refined yet athletic look. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction for everyday wear.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.
