Air Jordan 3 OG Joins A Ma Maniere On A "Diffused Blue" Colorway

The Air Jordan 3 OG will drop in a stunning new collaboration with A Ma Maniere, featuring the “Diffused Blue” colorway. This release brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the iconic Jordan 3 silhouette. The upper combines white leather with premium suede overlays in a soft blue shade. Also, the addition of A Ma Maniere’s signature touches, like the subtle detailing and refined color palette, elevates the classic design to a new level of elegance. The sneaker features an elegant contrast of diffused blue suede on the toe and heel areas, with a white leather base that highlights the clean lines of the Jordan 3.
A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongues, solidifying the collaboration's high-end appeal. The signature elephant print is present on the mudguard, maintaining the sneaker's timeless identity. The translucent blue accents around the midsole add a cool touch, while the white rubber sole keeps the design grounded. With its premium materials and carefully crafted design, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.
"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG
The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers. Also, a black suede is featured around the toebox and heels. Further, diffused blue accents include around the laces and the branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant combination of sail, white, and diffused blue.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “Diffused Blue” is going to drop on March 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]