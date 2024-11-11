Air Jordan 3 OG Joins A Ma Maniere On A "Diffused Blue" Colorway

The collab extends to the AJ3.

The Air Jordan 3 OG will drop in a stunning new collaboration with A Ma Maniere, featuring the “Diffused Blue” colorway. This release brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the iconic Jordan 3 silhouette. The upper combines white leather with premium suede overlays in a soft blue shade. Also, the addition of A Ma Maniere’s signature touches, like the subtle detailing and refined color palette, elevates the classic design to a new level of elegance. The sneaker features an elegant contrast of diffused blue suede on the toe and heel areas, with a white leather base that highlights the clean lines of the Jordan 3.

A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongues, solidifying the collaboration's high-end appeal. The signature elephant print is present on the mudguard, maintaining the sneaker's timeless identity. The translucent blue accents around the midsole add a cool touch, while the white rubber sole keeps the design grounded. With its premium materials and carefully crafted design, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers. Also, a black suede is featured around the toebox and heels. Further, diffused blue accents include around the laces and the branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant combination of sail, white, and diffused blue.