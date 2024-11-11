Air Jordan 3 OG Joins A Ma Maniere On A "Diffused Blue" Colorway

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The collab extends to the AJ3.

The Air Jordan 3 OG will drop in a stunning new collaboration with A Ma Maniere, featuring the “Diffused Blue” colorway. This release brings a fresh, sophisticated twist to the iconic Jordan 3 silhouette. The upper combines white leather with premium suede overlays in a soft blue shade. Also, the addition of A Ma Maniere’s signature touches, like the subtle detailing and refined color palette, elevates the classic design to a new level of elegance. The sneaker features an elegant contrast of diffused blue suede on the toe and heel areas, with a white leather base that highlights the clean lines of the Jordan 3.

A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongues, solidifying the collaboration's high-end appeal. The signature elephant print is present on the mudguard, maintaining the sneaker's timeless identity. The translucent blue accents around the midsole add a cool touch, while the white rubber sole keeps the design grounded. With its premium materials and carefully crafted design, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out In "White Carbon Fiber"

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a sail midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers. Also, a black suede is featured around the toebox and heels. Further, diffused blue accents include around the laces and the branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant combination of sail, white, and diffused blue.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “Diffused Blue” is going to drop on March 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: SoleFly's Air Jordan 12 Receives "Cafecito" Colorway

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...