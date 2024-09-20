Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “While You Were Sleeping” Global Release

SNKRS will in fact be releasing this pair.

A Ma Maniere has released official photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" collaboration, and a global release via SNKRS is happening in less than a week. This latest addition to the collection, which already features the Air Jordan 39 and Air Jordan 3, introduces a fresh sail and violet color scheme to the Air Jordan 4. The soft sail hues combined with deep violet accents give the iconic silhouette an elegant and modern feel, capturing A Ma Maniere's signature blend of sophistication and street style.

This collaboration revitalizes the Air Jordan 4, making it a must-have for sneakerheads eager to make a statement. The gum rubber sole, a key element of this collection, adds a timeless yet functional touch to the design. Crafted with premium materials and a sleek look, the Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" is set to be a highlight for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike. Stay tuned for the official release date as this unique drop is sure to make waves in the Jordan lineup. Keep reading for the exact launch date.

"While You Were Sleeping" Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere

This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole, combined with a sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from light violet leather, with matching suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab complete the look. Jordan and A Ma Maniere logos are displayed on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” is releasing on September 26th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

