A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” Officially Revealed

A Ma Maniere has dropped official photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" collaboration. This new release brings a fresh twist to the ongoing collection, which already includes the Air Jordan 39 and Air Jordan 3. The Air Jordan 4 now sports a striking sail and violet color scheme, adding an elegant touch to its iconic silhouette. The soft sail tones mixed with deep violet accents enhance the sneaker's aesthetic, perfectly reflecting A Ma Maniere's sophisticated, street-ready style.
This collaboration breathes new life into the Air Jordan 4, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to stand out. The gum rubber sole, a signature of this collection, adds a classic yet practical element to the design. With its premium materials and sleek design, the Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" is poised to become a standout for both collectors and fashion influencers. Keep a close watch on this release, as it promises to bring a unique and refined touch to the Jordan lineup.
"While You Were Sleeping" Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere
This pair comes with a burgundy and sail rubber sole, paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are made from light violet leather, with coordinating suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab finish off the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding are found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” is releasing on September 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]