A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” Officially Revealed

A Ma Maniere dropped official images.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” is releasing on September 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This pair comes with a burgundy and sail rubber sole, paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are made from light violet leather, with coordinating suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab finish off the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding are found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers.

This collaboration breathes new life into the Air Jordan 4, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to stand out . The gum rubber sole, a signature of this collection, adds a classic yet practical element to the design. With its premium materials and sleek design, the Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" is poised to become a standout for both collectors and fashion influencers. Keep a close watch on this release, as it promises to bring a unique and refined touch to the Jordan lineup.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.