Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" In-Hand Look

The pair also has a slightly different release date.

In-hand photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" collaboration with A Ma Maniere have surfaced, along with a slight change in the release date. This release adds a fresh twist to the collection, which already includes the Air Jordan 39 and Air Jordan 3. The Air Jordan 4 now features a distinct sail and violet color scheme, enhancing its iconic silhouette. The soft sail hues combined with deep violet accents elevate the sneaker's aesthetic, perfectly reflecting A Ma Maniere's reputation for sophisticated, street-ready style.

This collaboration brings new energy to the Air Jordan 4, making it an ideal choice for sneaker enthusiasts eager to stand out. The design is anchored by a gum rubber sole, typical of this collection, which adds a classic yet functional element to the overall look. With its premium construction and eye-catching design, the Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" is set to be a must-have for collectors and style influencers alike. Keep an eye on this release, as it promises to add a unique flair to the Jordan lineup.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers is comprised of light violet leather, with matching suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab complete the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers.