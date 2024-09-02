Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" In-Hand Look

In-hand photos of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" collaboration with A Ma Maniere have surfaced, along with a slight change in the release date. This release adds a fresh twist to the collection, which already includes the Air Jordan 39 and Air Jordan 3. The Air Jordan 4 now features a distinct sail and violet color scheme, enhancing its iconic silhouette. The soft sail hues combined with deep violet accents elevate the sneaker's aesthetic, perfectly reflecting A Ma Maniere's reputation for sophisticated, street-ready style.
This collaboration brings new energy to the Air Jordan 4, making it an ideal choice for sneaker enthusiasts eager to stand out. The design is anchored by a gum rubber sole, typical of this collection, which adds a classic yet functional element to the overall look. With its premium construction and eye-catching design, the Air Jordan 4 "While You Were Sleeping" is set to be a must-have for collectors and style influencers alike. Keep an eye on this release, as it promises to add a unique flair to the Jordan lineup.
"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4
This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers is comprised of light violet leather, with matching suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab complete the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers.
Nice Kicks reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” is now releasing on September 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
