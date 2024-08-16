Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" Slated For This September

An AJ4 is joining the party.

Nice Kicks reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” is releasing on September 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers is comprised of light violet leather, with matching suede overlays. Sail laces and a light violet heel tab complete the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to debut a new look through its collaboration with A Ma Maniere, featuring the "While You Were Sleeping" colorway . This release expands the collection that includes the Air Jordan 39 and Air Jordan 3, now adding a distinct sail and violet color scheme to the Air Jordan 4's iconic silhouette. The choice of soft sail hues blended with deep violet accents not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also aligns with A Ma Maniere's reputation for sophisticated, street-ready style.

