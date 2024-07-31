Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "Fossil Stone" Slated For September: First Look

The first in-hand look is here.

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up for a stylish upgrade with an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, showcasing a new "Fossil Stone" colorway. This version features an elegant mix of fossil stone, burgundy, and sail accents, bringing a refined touch to the iconic silhouette. Made with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" promises both quality and sophistication. The blend of suede and leather enhances durability and provides a luxurious feel. The light fossil stone hue dominates the upper, while burgundy accents add rich contrast.

Sail-colored elements offer a clean, refined touch to the design. Anticipation for the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" is high, with sneaker enthusiasts eagerly waiting to add this exclusive collaboration to their collections. Whether you're a fan of A Ma Maniere's distinctive style or appreciate a fresh take on a classic silhouette, this colorway is sure to impress. With its premium craftsmanship and striking color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for its release date, as this drop is expected to be highly coveted.

"Fossil Stone" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers is comprised of light fossil stone leather, with matching suede overlays. Matching laces and a semi-translucent heel tab complete the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers.