Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "Fossil Stone" Slated For September: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is gearing up for a stylish upgrade with an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, showcasing a new "Fossil Stone" colorway. This version features an elegant mix of fossil stone, burgundy, and sail accents, bringing a refined touch to the iconic silhouette. Made with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" promises both quality and sophistication. The blend of suede and leather enhances durability and provides a luxurious feel. The light fossil stone hue dominates the upper, while burgundy accents add rich contrast.
Sail-colored elements offer a clean, refined touch to the design. Anticipation for the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" is high, with sneaker enthusiasts eagerly waiting to add this exclusive collaboration to their collections. Whether you're a fan of A Ma Maniere's distinctive style or appreciate a fresh take on a classic silhouette, this colorway is sure to impress. With its premium craftsmanship and striking color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 "Fossil Stone" is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for its release date, as this drop is expected to be highly coveted.
"Fossil Stone" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4
This pair features a burgundy and sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers is comprised of light fossil stone leather, with matching suede overlays. Matching laces and a semi-translucent heel tab complete the design. Jordan and A Ma Maniere branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these sneakers.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere "Fossil Stone" is going to drop on September 28th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $250 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]