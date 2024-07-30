Nike Air Max SNDR “Highlighter Pink” Officially Revealed

A vibrant new SNDR.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR “Highlighter Pink” will be released on August 6th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and also a white midsole, with various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of an all-pink durable material. Further, reflective details adorn the sides and a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

The Nike Air Max SNDR is making a bold return with its upcoming " Highlighter Pink" colorway. Originally released 25 years ago, this classic sneaker is back and ready to turn heads. The vibrant pink upper demands attention, creating a striking contrast against the black sole and white midsole. This fresh iteration of the Air Max SNDR blends nostalgia with modern style. The "Highlighter Pink" colorway brings a pop of color to the streets, ensuring you stand out. The sleek black sole provides a solid foundation, offering both durability and a touch of sophistication.

