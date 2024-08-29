Nike Air Max SNDR “Black” Officially Revealed

A big release next week.

The Nike Air Max SNDR is making a much-anticipated return in the sleek "Black" colorway, 25 years after its original release in 1999. Official photos have just dropped, showcasing this iconic sneaker's comeback. Also, the Air Max SNDR is known for its innovative design, and this edition maintains that legacy with a modern twist. The all-black look gives the sneaker a sophisticated and versatile appeal. One of the standout features is the zip-up design, which offers a secure and snug fit. This element not only enhances the shoe's aesthetic but also ensures it stays in place during various activities.

Reflective details are strategically placed, adding visibility in low-light conditions and a touch of flair. The Air Max cushioning in the midsole delivers exceptional comfort and support, making these sneakers ideal for all-day wear. Further, the return of the Nike Air Max SNDR in the "Black" colorway has sneaker enthusiasts buzzing. With its blend of classic design and modern updates, this release is sure to be a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Keep an eye out for the release and experience the timeless appeal of the Nike Air Max SNDR.

"Black" Nike Air Max SNDR

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole, along with a matching midsole, which includes various Nike Air bubbles for maximum comfort. Additionally, the uppers are made from a durable, all-black material that ensures longevity. Furthermore, reflective details adorn the sides, adding a subtle touch of flair, while a small Nike Swoosh is present on both the sides and tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max SNDR "Black" will be released on September 5th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike