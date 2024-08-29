Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Is Coming Back Next Year

One of the greatest shoes ever is returning.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi Flip” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the upper is made of white leather with black accents. You can find the gold details on the eyelets. Next, white laces and black Jumpman branding are on the tongues. Finally, more Jumpman branding is on the heels of the soles of these sneakers.

The gold eyelets add a touch of luxury, while the "23" on the heel pays homage to Jordan’s legendary number. The Air Jordan 12 is also known for its durable construction and comfortable fit, making it a favorite among both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. As the 2025 release approaches, excitement is building for the return of the "Taxi" colorway. This edition is more than just a sneaker; it’s a piece of basketball history. Fans of Michael Jordan and classic Air Jordans will be eager to add this iconic pair to their collections once again.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.