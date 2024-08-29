Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Is Coming Back Next Year

The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" is set to make a major comeback in 2025, thrilling fans who have been waiting for its return. First released in 1996, this iconic colorway is deeply rooted in basketball history. Michael Jordan famously wore the "Taxi" during the 1996-1997 NBA season, where he led the Chicago Bulls to their fifth NBA championship. The "Taxi" colorway features a clean and timeless design, with a white leather upper contrasted by black accents on the mudguard and sole. The black and white combination gives the sneaker a sleek and classic look that has stood the test of time.
The gold eyelets add a touch of luxury, while the "23" on the heel pays homage to Jordan’s legendary number. The Air Jordan 12 is also known for its durable construction and comfortable fit, making it a favorite among both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. As the 2025 release approaches, excitement is building for the return of the "Taxi" colorway. This edition is more than just a sneaker; it’s a piece of basketball history. Fans of Michael Jordan and classic Air Jordans will be eager to add this iconic pair to their collections once again.
"Taxi" Air Jordan 12
The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the upper is made of white leather with black accents. You can find the gold details on the eyelets. Next, white laces and black Jumpman branding are on the tongues. Finally, more Jumpman branding is on the heels of the soles of these sneakers.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Taxi Flip" will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.
