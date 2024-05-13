Air Jordan 12 “Taxi Flip” Coming Later This Month: Official Photos

The Air Jordan 12 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and upcoming "Taxi Flip" colorway. Featuring a sleek black base, this iteration showcases a premium white leather upper adorned with vibrant red details. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 12 remains intact, exuding a sense of elegance and sophistication. The "Taxi Flip" colorway pays homage to the classic "Taxi" design while adding a fresh twist with its reversed color scheme. The black base provides a striking contrast to the white leather upper, creating a visually dynamic look. Red accents adorn the shoe, adding pops of color and enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.

As one of the most iconic models in the lineup, the shoe continues to stand the test of time. Its distinctive design elements, including the textured overlays and signature side panel, remain true to the original while incorporating modern updates. The "Taxi Flip" colorway represents a seamless blend of tradition and innovation, offering a fresh take on a beloved classic. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the "Taxi Flip" colorway, drawn to its bold design and rich color palette.

"Taxi Flip" Air Jordan 12

Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the upper is white leather and contains red accents. You can find the red details on the sole, midsole, and lace locks, while the tongue features a red Jumpman logo. White and red Jordan branding is on the heels. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is a very popular sneaker and this colorway fits it perfectly.

More Photos

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Taxi Flip” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

