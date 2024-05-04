Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Receives Retailer Images

Prepare for the Air Jordan 12's electrifying debut in the upcoming "Red Taxi" colorway. This rendition features a sleek fusion of red and black hues, reminiscent of the iconic taxi-inspired color palette. The bold red accents create a captivating contrast against the predominantly black upper, ensuring a visually dynamic design. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, this iteration promises both style and durability for fans of the Air Jordan 12.

With its enduring silhouette and vibrant color scheme, the "Red Taxi" edition is poised to leave a lasting impression both on and off the court. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this highly anticipated release, slated for later this year. Keep reading for further updates on the official release date and availability. In summary, the Air Jordan 12 continues to cement its status as a timeless classic in the sneaker world, and the "Red Taxi" colorway offers a fresh interpretation of its illustrious legacy.

"Red Taxi" Air Jordan 12

With a sleek black rubber sole and corresponding midsole, these sneakers exude sophistication. The white leather upper is embellished with stylish red accents on the sole, midsole, and lace locks. A bold red Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while the heel likely showcases the iconic red Jordan branding. As a beloved staple in the sneaker community, the Air Jordan 12 maintains its allure, with this colorway effortlessly elevating its iconic silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released on May 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

