Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 12 will make waves with its forthcoming "Phantom" colorway, showcasing a phantom white aesthetic accented by metallic gold details. This iteration promises a striking combination of elegance and sophistication, perfect for both on and off the court. The predominantly white upper has a sense of purity and simplicity, while the metallic gold accents add a touch of luxury. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" ensures both style and durability.

The iconic silhouette, known for its superior performance features, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Its sleek design and innovative technology make it a standout choice for athletes and fashion-forward individuals alike. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Phantom" colorway, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this coveted pair to their collection. With its timeless design and luxurious detailing, the Air Jordan 12 "Phantom" is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation. Whether hitting the streets or hitting the courts, this colorway offers a sophisticated look.

"Phantom" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a phantom rubber sole with a matching midsole. Further, phantom leather constructs the uppers, with phantom textured leather panels. Phantom laces and metallic gold lace locks complete the design. Also, a metallic gold detail is located on the sides. The Jumpman logo is found on the tongue and the heels will feature the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that combines phantom and gold flawlessly.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Phantom” is going to drop this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

