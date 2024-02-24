Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 12 will make a bold statement with its upcoming "White/Game Royal" colorway. Featuring a sleek combination of white and royal blue hues, this iteration promises to turn heads on and off the court. With its iconic design and premium materials, the Air Jordan 12 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike. The "White/Game Royal" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic silhouette, offering a vibrant and eye-catching look.

Anticipation is high for the release of this striking colorway, as fans eagerly await the chance to add these kicks to their collection. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 12 "White/Game Royal" is sure to make a statement. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of the Air Jordan 12 "White/Game Royal" colorway, as it's sure to be a must-have for Jordan fans and sneakerheads alike.

"White/Game Royal" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a matching black midsole. Also, the uppers of the shoes are constructed from a white leather base, with a black overlay near the toebox. Further, blue accents are on the tongues and sides of the shoes. Also, you can expect blue branding on the heel tab. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean color combination of white, blue, and black that will be a hit when they drop.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” will be released on November 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

