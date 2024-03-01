Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Silver Bullet” Drop Details

Get ready for the arrival of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura in its upcoming "Silver Bullet" colorway. This iteration promises a sleek and futuristic design that pays homage to the iconic "Silver Bullet" theme. Crafted with precision and style, these sneakers feature a silver upper with metallic accents, creating a striking and eye-catching look. The "Silver Bullet" colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the classic silhouette. With its reflective detailing and sleek lines, these sneakers are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, these shoes are bound to elevate your style game. Combining heritage-inspired design elements with modern innovation, the sneakers offer both comfort and style. The iconic Air Max unit provides responsive cushioning, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting wear. With its timeless appeal and contemporary flair, the "Silver Bullet" colorway is a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura in the "Silver Bullet" colorway, and get ready to step up your sneaker game with these iconic kicks.

"Silver Bullet" Nike Air Max 97 Futura

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole with a thick, white midsole with an Air Bubble below the feet. Further, the uppers fo the sneaekrs are constructed from a white mesh with silver leather overlays. Also, a small red Nike Swoosh is on thr sides. More red branding is located on the tongues and red details are on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Silver Bullet” is going to drop this spring. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

