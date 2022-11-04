Nike has released some exceptionally iconic sneakers over the last few decades. One of these shoes is none other than the Nike Air Max 97, which is 25 years old at this point. In 2017, this shoe has a huge resurgence during its 20th anniversary, and five years later, it continues to go strong.

This is a running shoe that is perfect for casual settings. In the eyes of some people, this is actually the best Air Max shoe to ever be released. It has a gorgeous and sleek design, while also bearing some truly iconic color schemes that will always be loved.

Image via Nike

One of those colorways is the “Silver Bullet” offering, which can be seen in the images provided. This is a colorway that is known for being an OG offering from 25 years ago. It is the shoe that kicked off the Air Max 97 resurgence, and after a round of rereleases in 2017, these are back in 2022.

As you can see in these official images, the shoe has a gorgeous silver base that truly helps the shoe live up to its infamous name. These layers silver lines go all around the shoe, and with the red highlights throughout, this is very clearly an instant classic.

Image via Nike

Sneakerheads adore this shoe, so it only makes sense that Nike would want to bring it back to the forefront. Next year, Nike is expected to bring back even more great Air Max 97s, including the “Gold Bullet” scheme. The Air Max 97 is well-established, so we’re sure Nike will even have some new and fresh offerings, on the horizon.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these as of Friday, November 11th for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike