Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” Release Details

Overall, the Nike Air Max 97 Futura has proven to be an amazing update of the AM97. The Futura aesthetic basically takes the original version of the shoe and brings it into the contemporary world. Although some may prefer the old edition, this Futura model definitely holds up well. From the platform midsole to the heavy-duty construction on the upper, these are must-haves for the collectors out there. Moreover, if you are someone who prefers a heftier shoe, then these also serve as a must-have in that regard.

Throughout the last few months, we have been seeing some new colorways of this sneaker. Of course, the best way to promote a new sneaker is by delivering some amazing color schemes. So far, that is exactly what Nike has accomplished. With the Fall on the way, Nike is looking to deliver more great variations of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura. Below, you can find a familiar color scheme, called “Triple Black.” This is one of those colorways that can be found on pretty well almost every single shoe.

“Triple Black” Nike Air Max 97 Futura

Firstly, this sneaker is covered in a multitude of black materials. This look comes together perfectly as the upper is woven with mesh, suede, and even some leather for good measure. Moreover, the reinforced midsole is something that fans are going to like quite a bit. Lastly, the Air Max unit brings it all together in amazing fashion.

Unfortunately, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new shoe does not yet have a release date. However, it should be released very soon. Moreover, there is no price attached to it either. That said, we will certainly see more new colorways of this offering, in the not-so-distant future. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

