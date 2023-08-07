Nike LeBron 4 “Eggplant” Exclusive Look

The Nike LeBron 4 is a significant silhouette in LeBron James’ signature line of basketball sneakers. Released in 2006, it marked a crucial moment in LeBron’s career as he continued to establish himself as one of the game’s greatest players. Designed by Jason Petrie, the LeBron 4 was built to meet the demands of LeBron’s explosive playing style while offering the necessary support and comfort for long hours on the court. The LeBron 4 features a combination of premium materials on its upper, providing durability and a stylish look.

The shoe is equipped with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and Max Air in the heel, offering responsive and impact-absorbing cushioning for optimal performance. The design of the Nike LeBron 4 is characterized by its sleek and streamlined look, complemented by LeBron’s iconic lion logo on the tongue. Throughout the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations of the LeBron 4, making it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike.

“Eggplant” Nike LeBron 4

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a black midsole that extends into the uppers. The uppers feature a gradient metallic purple, similar to the color of an eggplant. Dark laces and a dark sock liner add to the eeriness of these sneakers. Overall, these are built to perform and handled LeBron’s aggressive style of basketball. They are coming out in a clean colorway that should be easy to match. These sneakers should be a hit when they drop, becoming a nostalgic reminder to sneakerheads of LeBron’s sneaker career.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike LeBron 4 “Eggplant” will release at some point during August 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]