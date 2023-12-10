Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” GEts A First Look

The Air Jordan 12 is a classic and iconic sneaker designed for basketball performance and casual wear. This timeless shoe features a sleek and stylish design with a mix of leather and textile materials for a comfortable fit and enhanced durability. The Air Jordan 12 features a unique "rising sun" pattern on the mudguard and draws inspiration from the Japanese flag, giving it a distinct silhouette. The Air Jordan 12 has stood the test of time and continues to be a sought-after sneaker by athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Equipped with a full-length Air cushioning unit, the shoe offers excellent impact protection and support on the court. The herringbone outsole provides reliable traction for quick cuts and precise movements during gameplay. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless design and association with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a sneakerhead, the Air Jordan 12 remains a must-have addition to any collection.

"Red Taxi" Air Jordan 12

As always, thanks to @kicksdong for the photos. The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the upper is white leather and contains red accents. You can find the red details on the sole, midsole, and lace locks, while the tongue features a red Jumpman logo. Even though we do not have a photo of the heel, it is a pretty safe assumption that red Jordan branding will be on the heel. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is a massively popular sneaker and this colorway fits it perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released in the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

