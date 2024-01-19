Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Gets New Images

Prepare for a stylish ride with the Air Jordan 12, featuring its upcoming "Red Taxi" colorway. This fresh iteration takes the classic silhouette to new heights with a vibrant and eye-catching design. The "Red Taxi" edition showcases a bold combination of red and black, creating a striking contrast that adds flair to the iconic sneaker. Scheduled to hit the streets soon, the Air Jordan 12 "Red Taxi" is set to turn heads with its dynamic color palette. The sleek design and attention to detail make it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

The pairing of red and black on the Air Jordan 12 offers a modern twist to the timeless silhouette. The iconic features, including the textured overlays and signature side panel, receive a bold update in this edition, making it a must-have for those who appreciate both heritage and contemporary style. Stay tuned for the release date of the "Red Taxi" colorway to secure your pair of the Air Jordan 12. Whether you're a basketball fan or a sneaker connoisseur, these kicks promise a journey of style and street-ready sophistication.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Michigan” Gets Official Release Date

“Red Taxi” Air Jordan 12

These shoes showcase a sleek black rubber sole paired with a black midsole. The upper, crafted from white leather, incorporates stylish red accents. Red details can be spotted on the sole, midsole, and lace locks, while the tongue proudly features a red Jumpman logo. Though there's no image of the heel, it's a reasonable assumption that red Jordan branding will make its mark. In general, the Air Jordan 12 enjoys immense popularity, and this colorway seamlessly complements its iconic design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” will be released on May 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Through My Eyes” Gets Detailed Photos

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.