Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Receives More Official Photos

The Air Jordan 12 is a classic sneaker that has been loved by sneakerheads and basketball fans alike for years. With its iconic design and comfortable fit, it's no wonder that this shoe continues to be a popular choice. One of the standout colorways of the Air Jordan 12 is the upcoming "Cherry" edition, which features a clean and crisp combination of red and white. This colorway pays homage to the Chicago Bulls, the team Michael Jordan played for during his legendary career. The vibrant red upper is complemented by white accents on the midsole, outsole, and Jumpman logo, giving the shoe a bold and eye-catching look.

The Air Jordan 12's design is characterized by its distinctive mudguard and reptile-textured leather on the upper, providing both style and durability. The shoe also boasts Zoom Air cushioning in the sole for exceptional comfort and support on and off the court. In summary, the Air Jordan 12 is a timeless classic, and the upcoming "Cherry" colorway is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. Its red and white color scheme adds a fresh twist to this iconic silhouette, making it a must-have for any sneaker collection.

"Cherry" Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a red midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with red textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks complete the design. Also, a black Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue and the heels feature the traditional AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and simple colorway that combines white and red flawlessly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 12 “Cherry" will be released on October 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

