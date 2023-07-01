12 Best Air Jordan 12 Sneakers

The Air Jordan 12 an iconic creation from the likes of Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield. Without a doubt, they’ve etched their place in sneaker history. From the classic designs that captured Michael Jordan’s on-court brilliance to the modern releases that pay homage to its legacy, we present the 12 Best Jordan 12 Sneakers for sneakerheads and enthusiasts alike.

AJ 12 Retro “Black Taxi”

Firstly, the Jordan XII Retro Black Taxi epitomizes the perfect blend of luxury and performance. Originally released in 1996, this silhouette exudes sophistication with its sleek black leather upper, contrasted by eye-catching gold accents. It’s a timeless classic that transcends fashion trends and remains a must-have.

Jordan 12 Retro “Playoffs”

Taking inspiration from the 1997 NBA Finals, where Michael Jordan showcased his extraordinary skills while battling the flu, the Jordan XII Retro Playoffs pays tribute to that historic “Flu Game” performance. This iteration, released in 2022, retains the original aesthetics with a black leather upper and varsity red accents, capturing the essence of the moment. Coupled with its craftsmanship, the Retro Playoffs embodies the spirit of triumph in the face of adversity.

AJ 12 Retro “Stealth”

The Jordan XII Retro Stealth boasts a sleek and stealthy appearance, making it a standout in any sneaker rotation. Specifically its upper, which features a combination of premium suede and leather, complemented by dark accents and a touch of university blue. This colorway has a refined elegance about it that can effortlessly transition from the court to a casual night out.

Jordan 12 Retro “Flu Game”

Forever ingrained in basketball folklore, the Jordan XII Retro Flu Game (2016) also commemorates Jordan’s heroic performance in the1997 NBA Finals. Despite battling a severe flu-like illness, Jordan still managed to score 38 points while wearing these very sneakers. The design stays true to the original, with a textured black and red upper that captures the spirit of that legendary game.

Air Jordan 12 Retro SP A Ma Maniére “White”

Stepping into the world of streetwear fashion, the Jordan XII Retro SP A Ma Maniére White offers a fresh take on a classic design. Collaborating with A Ma Maniére, a renowned boutique, Jordan introduces a luxurious rendition with clean white upper and gold accents, emanating opulence and sophistication. The sneaker’s allure lies in its ability to seamlessly merge street style with basketball heritage, creating a statement piece that also resonates with fashion enthusiasts.

AJ 12 Retro “FIBA”

The Jordan XII Retro FIBA, released in 2019, pays homage the FIBA Basketball World Cup. This tournament celebrates the spirit of global unity, and the sneakers pay homage to that idea. The design features a clean white leather upper with striking red and gold accents, representing the colors of the countries’ flags.

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Game Royal”

The Jordan XII Retro Black Game Royal tends to stand out with its bold color scheme and premium materials. This release puts a black suede upper with vibrant Game Royal blue accents, creating a striking visual contrast. The shoe’s design breathes confidence and individuality, making it an essential addition to any sneaker enthusiast’s collection.

Jordan 12 Retro “Reverse Flu Game”

Adding a modern twist to a classic, the Air Jordan XII Retro Reverse Flu Game pays tribute to the iconic “Flu Game” sneakers with a refreshing color flip. This iteration features a red suede upper with black accents, giving it a distinctive look that’s both familiar and fresh. While paying tribute to the past, this release embraces the present with its contemporary take.

PSNY x AJ 12

The PSNY x Air Jordan XII collaboration is a true testament to the fusion of style and streetwear influences. Created in partnership with Public School New York, this edition boasts unique designs that appeal to urban fashion aficionados. The sneakers feature premium materials like pebbled leather and quilted panels, elevating the overall aesthetic appeal. The sleek profile and subtle PSNY branding make them stand out in any sneakerhead’s closet.

Jordan 12 “French Blue”

The Air Jordan XII French Blue is a classic iteration that radiates timeless elegance. Overall, the distinct French Blue colorway adds a pop of sophistication, making it a versatile sneaker for various occasions. Featuring a combination of full-grain leather and Zoom Air cushioning, they deliver a comfortable and supportive fit for all-day wear.

OVO x AJ 12

Subsequently, the collaboration between Air Jordan and Drake’s OVO brand has resulted in an ultra-luxurious rendition of the Air Jordan 12. These sneakers boast premium materials, including sumptuous suede and shiny gold accents. Released in limited quantities and in two colorways, the OVO x Air Jordan XII has become a coveted grail for sneaker enthusiasts and Drake fans alike. This edition effortlessly balances style and substance, making it turns heads wherever you go.

Jordan Retro 12 “University Gold”

Lastly, if you’re looking to make a bold fashion statement, the Air Jordan Retro XII University Gold is the perfect choice. Featuring an amazing black and University Gold color scheme, these shoes demand attention with their vibrant hues and captivating design. The unique combination of premium suede, leather, and textile on the upper exudes richness and versatility. Step onto the streets with confidence, knowing you’re rocking a pair of shoes that ooze style and evoke nostalgia.