Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Receives Complete Photos

The Air Jordan 11 definitely has to go down as one of the greatest Jordan sneakers ever. This sneaker was first released in 1996 and was the first to feature Zoom Air technology. If you are a sneaker lover, there’s a good chance the Jordan 11 has made it into your rotation. The sneaker is loved by just about everyone. For that reason, we are still seeing new colorways and editions released. This time, we’re getting some exclusive in-hand images of a new Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan”.

The “Neapolitan” colorway is not something new for Jordan, in fact, we’ve seen it before. Most recently with the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Neapolitan”. The “Neapolitan” colorway combines elements inspired by the famous ice cream dessert. Featuring a blend of soft pastel hues, including pink, brown, and cream, this color palette creates a sweet aesthetic. The Neapolitan colorway adds a delightful twist to sneaker designs, offering a unique option.

"Neapolitan" Air Jordan 11

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light pink, semi-translucent rubber sole with a sail midsole. The upper of the sneakers extends the sail color, featuring a sail leather base adorned with glossy brown leather overlays encircling the shoe. Near the sock liner, you'll discover a brown Jumpman logo on the sides. The color scheme of pink, brown, and sail is a deliberate nod to the beloved Neapolitan ice cream flavor. In its entirety, these sneakers don a pristine and polished colorway. It is important to note that they are a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available - as well as preschool and toddler sizing.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” will be released on November 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

