The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most popular Nike sneakers ever. With its use of air cushioning, the Nike Air Force 1 changed the basketball shoe design when it was released in 1982. It was first designed as a high-performance basketball sneaker, but it immediately became more popular as a fashionable off-court shoe. The Air Force 1 Low has established itself as a timeless shoe in sneakerhead culture throughout the years by constantly reinventing itself with different colorways, collaborations, and limited editions.

What makes the Nike Air Force 1 Low so great is it’s perfect for any season. It’s durable enough to last the winter months, and the lighter editions work perfectly in the summer. While we don’t know exactly when this pair will release, we can guarantee it will work perfectly all year long. This sneaker is definitely attention-grabbing and will certainly be the focal point of any outfit it is involved in!

“Neapolitan” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Neapolitan” is aptly named after the ice cream flavor as the color scheme matches up perfectly. The sneaker has a white, thick sole that’s standard for Nike Air Forces. The leather body of the sneaker is made of light pink leather and accompanied by brown Swooshes. The laces are white and the signature “Nike Air” logo can be found on the heel tab on both sneakers. Nike has done a great job of emulating the ice cream flavor and creating a cohesive color scheme on the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this sneaker will release at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of this sneaker is to be announced. Expect more specific details to come in the future. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

